Islamic Calligraphy And Painting Exhibition Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Sunday organized a two-day Islamic calligraphy and painting exhibition in collaboration with VSCOPK.

The chief guest of the opening ceremony was Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Amir Fida Paracha.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, Naheed Manzoor, Muhammad Sulaiman and Mian Afzal Javed were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Bait-ul-Maal Amir Fida Paracha said that calligraphy was the common heritage of Islamic countries and also a means of connecting and deepening the relations of Islamic societies.

He said that the art of calligraphy and all other real arts keep man safe from deviating from the paths leading to Allah.

Aamir said that Allah is the creator and manifestation of beauty.

Finally, the chief guest also congratulated the painters and calligraphers for presenting the best work.

Naheed Manzoor said that the colours of nature and earth were prominent in the paintings.

She said that children had presented the positive face of Pakistan to the world, adding "We should encourage our children towards formal education as well as non-formal activities." Director Waqar Ahmad while speaking said that combining various themes in an exhibition was also an art.

Arts Council had always provided a platform to the youth so they can present their work to the world, he said and added that the Punjab government's initiatives for the welfare of art and artists were exemplary.

The exhibition featured Islamic calligraphy and artworks on mountains, birds of prey, villages and other themes. Waqar Ali, Arsalan Ali, Ahmed, Hamza Ali, Shah Rukh, Maham, Ayesha, Bashira, Fatima, Tabsum, Khola Khan and other painters and calligraphers were awarded certificates and shields.

A large number of people from twin cities participated in the exhibition.

