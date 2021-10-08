UrduPoint.com

Islamic Calligraphy Competition: Hanzala Wins First Position

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:12 PM

Islamic calligraphy competition: Hanzala wins first position

The Punjab Arts Council arranged an Islamic calligraphy competition in connection with Ashra-e-Shaan Rehmat-ul-Amin here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab Arts Council arranged an Islamic calligraphy competition in connection with Ashra-e-Shaan Rehmat-ul-Amin here on Friday.

Presidential Award-winning calligraphers Elahi Bakhsh Mattee, Khalid Yousufi and Azeem Iqbal acted as judges in the competitions.

In the competitions, Mohammad Hanzala won the first position and got a prize of Rs 25,000 while Shumaila Bibi won the second prize of Rs 20,000. Zohaiz Azeem, who came third, was awarded Rs 15,000.

The winners at the divisional level will compete at the provincial level in Lahore.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed congratulated the children for creating wonderful works of art and said that our aim was to provide a platform to the youth.

"After today's competitions, I believe that the future of Islamic calligraphy in Pakistan is bright," he added.

A large number of children from the Rawalpindi division participated in the competitions.

