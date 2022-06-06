Islamic calligraphy connects with Quran; Muhammad Talha

Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON)Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood Monday said Islamic calligraphy is deeply connected with the Quran

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON)Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood Monday said Islamic calligraphy is deeply connected with the Quran.

He said this while inaugurating an Islamic calligraphy exhibition of the young artist Ammarah Afhseen, organized by the Punjab Arts Council.

The Minister said that Quranic verses and Surahs were well used in this calligraphy style, while Islamic calligraphy was not based on the belief that photography is forbidden in islam but on the importance of writing and writing matters in Islam.

Lauding the work of Ammarah Afhseen, the Minister expressed hope that the future for Islamic calligraphy in Pakistan was bright.

"It is a miracle of the Quran that Muslims became acquainted with the pure art of Islamic calligraphy." Senator Muhammad Talha further said that today's youth was stepping into the fields of painting with good thinking and new ideas.

He said that by following Quran, man could get peace of mind and heart in this world and Hereafter.

The promotion of the art of calligraphy by the Punjab Arts Council was commendable.

On the occasion, Naheed Manzoor informed that two handwritten copies of the Holy Quran by Ammarah Afsheen were kept in Haram Pak, and she was writing the third Holy Quran. The solution to all the problems of the Hereafter lies in the Book of Allah, she added.

While speaking, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Ammarah had artistically converted the verses of the Holy Quran on the canvas.

More than 50 calligraphies of Amaarah Afsheen were displayed in the exhibition, and it will be open to the public till June 8.