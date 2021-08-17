UrduPoint.com

Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Concludes At PAC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Islamic calligraphy exhibition concludes at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The five-day exhibition of Islamic calligraphy and rare copies of the Holy Quran jointly organized by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Punjab Arts Council (PAC) concluded here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ehsan Khazaei, Cultural Consul of Iran, said that the art of Islamic calligraphy was our ancient heritage which had been preserved by calligraphers as a sacred duty.

He said that there was a lot to learn from this exhibition and workshop.

Ehsan Khuzaei expressed hope that the cooperation between the two institutions would continue to promote calligraphy and culture in the future.

While speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Arts Council and Khana Farhang Iran had worked hard to promote the culture of both countries.

He said that Pak-Iran was culturally two sides of the same coin.

A two-day calligraphy workshop was also organized in the exhibition in which calligraphy teacher Khawaja Muhammad Hussain imparted training to the young calligraphers and taught them the techniques of calligraphy.

At the end, prizes were distributed among the winners of the calligraphy competition.

The recipient of Pride of Performance Elahi Bukhsh Mattee, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Azeem Iqbal participated in Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition.

