Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Concludes Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Islamic calligraphy exhibition concludes tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy to mark the holy month of Ramazan will conclude on Monday (tomorrow) which has attracted a large number of people from different parts of the country specially foreign tourists at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa.

Lok Virsa is a specialized institute dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan's traditional culture and folk heritage, said senior official Anwar ul Haq.

Interested bonafide calligraphers are invited to send copy of their work along with their brief profile to Lok Virsa, he said and added Lok Virsa reserves the right to accept or reject any work received from the calligraphers while only framed calligraphic work will be entertained.

The respective calligrapher handed over the work selected by Lok Virsa at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum. The work will be returned to the calligrapher after the exhibition.

