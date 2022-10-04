UrduPoint.com

Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Held At Nusrat Fateh Ali Kha Auditorium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 09:57 PM

In connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH), Islamic calligraphy was displayed at Nusrat Fateh Ali Kha auditorium under the aegis of Punjab Council of the Arts here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :In connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH), Islamic calligraphy was displayed at Nusrat Fateh Ali Kha auditorium under the aegis of Punjab Council of the Arts here on Tuesday.

The artwork of several young artists was displayed for the audience which was highly appreciated by the visitors.

Additional Commissioner Tariq Mahmood inaugurated the exhibition while Director Arts Council Mughees Bin-Aziz and others were present on the occasion.

