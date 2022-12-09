UrduPoint.com

Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Held At PAC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Islamic Calligraphy exhibition held at PAC

An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy was organized at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Friday.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers and Commerce Raja Muhammad Anwar, and Director of the PAC, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed.

More than 50 pieces of work by young artists were displayed in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Muhammad Anwar said that the art pieces displayed in the exhibition were excellent. The young painters expressed their deep love for Allah and the Holy Prophet (SAW) through their work.

Waqar Ahmad said that Punjab Arts Council was the most prominent institution for promoting art, culture, and literature in the Punjab province.

At the end of the ceremony, the young artists were given shields.

