Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Held At PAC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at PAC

An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy works was organized at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy works was organized at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) here on Friday.

The chief guest of the opening ceremony was Director General Khana Farhang of Islamic Republic of Iran Rahmanzad Framerz.

More than 50 works of various calligraphers including Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Azim Iqbal, and Muhammad Yunus Rumi were placed in the exhibition.

Addressing the ceremony, Rahmanzad Framerz said that calligraphy was an Islamic cultural heritage.

At the beginning of the Islamic civilization, the art of calligraphy gained extraordinary importance and the word acquired same aesthetic value and status as a picture, he added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said on the occasion that Islamic calligraphy was the legacy of Muslims.

"The tradition of calligraphy is centuries old and calligraphers are the trustees of this tradition who have kept this art alive," he added.

Waqar said that Arts Council was taking a lot of steps to promote Islamic calligraphy and Islamic calligraphy classes were a link in this chain.

Assistant Director Muhammad Sulaiman said that there was an immense talent for calligraphy in Pakistan, which needed to be developed.

"Pakistani children can shine name of the country in calligraphy competitions across the world," he added.

The shields and certificates of appreciation were also distributed to all the calligraphers at the end of the exhibition.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the event.

