Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Held At PAC

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A joint exhibition of Islamic calligraphy works of young calligraphers was organized at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Wednesday.

More than 80 artworks of calligraphy have been placed in the exhibition consisting of Quranic verses, Names of Asmah Al-Hasna and Names of Prophets(AS).

The special guests of the exhibition were Major (R) Aamir and Naheed Manzoor.

Major (R) Aamir in his address said that creation was attributed to Allah and all that was between the earth and the heaven was created by Allah.

He said that artists have captured the beauty of nature in colours and colors speak their language.

Aamir further said that artists always played a positive role in society and attracted the young generation towards art along with narrative education.

Naheed Manzoor said that combining different themes in an exhibition was also an art.

The Arts Council has always provided a platform to the youth so that they could present their work to the world.

He said that the Punjab government's initiatives for the welfare of art and artists were exemplary, adding the Punjab government was aware of the financial difficulties of artists and was helping them with Artist Support Fund and Time Grants.

Director of PAC Waqar Ahmad on the occasion said that the calligrapher has also written the Quranic verses in the works of art so beautifully that the viewer wakes up in awe.

The name of writing the words in the colours of aesthetic taste and passion with a pen on the canvas was calligraphy, and when the calligrapher borrows the same words from the Quran, Hadith and spirituality, this art connected with the ancient traditions of calligraphy.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the exhibition.

