Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi on Wednesday organized an Islamic calligraphy in collaboration with Mehr Qalam in connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW).

Pir Syed Ali Junaid ul Haque Gilani was the chief guest of the opening ceremony of the exhibition. 50 art works by more than a dozen artists were displayed in the exhibition.

According to the details, Pir Syed Ali Junaid ul Haq Gilani during his address said that calligraphy is a completely Islamic art that begins with Quran revelation and the scribes of revelation are highly valued in Islam.

Appreciating the art works he said that all the artists have expressed their deep love for the religion of islam in their art works through beautiful colors.

Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion said that calligraphy is a great cultural heritage of Muslims.

"The bearer of the Islamic cultural heritage should publicize this beautiful and timeless art and especially the new generation should be exposed to the wonders of this art", he said.

Shabbir Ahmad Zia, the head of Mehr Qalam organization expressed his satisfaction that young artists were showing great talent in Islamic calligraphy.

"Many of the artists participating in the event will brighten the country's name in the world in the future", he added.

Shabbir said that calligraphy becomes connected with ancient tradition when displayed with verses of the Quran and the Hadith. The exhibition, which will continue till 15th September was attended by a large gathering including the artists and general public.