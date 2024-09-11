Open Menu

Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Held At PAC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi on Wednesday organized an Islamic calligraphy in collaboration with Mehr Qalam in connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW).

Pir Syed Ali Junaid ul Haque Gilani was the chief guest of the opening ceremony of the exhibition. 50 art works by more than a dozen artists were displayed in the exhibition.

According to the details, Pir Syed Ali Junaid ul Haq Gilani during his address said that calligraphy is a completely Islamic art that begins with Quran revelation and the scribes of revelation are highly valued in Islam.

Appreciating the art works he said that all the artists have expressed their deep love for the religion of islam in their art works through beautiful colors.

Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion said that calligraphy is a great cultural heritage of Muslims.

"The bearer of the Islamic cultural heritage should publicize this beautiful and timeless art and especially the new generation should be exposed to the wonders of this art", he said.

Shabbir Ahmad Zia, the head of Mehr Qalam organization expressed his satisfaction that young artists were showing great talent in Islamic calligraphy.

"Many of the artists participating in the event will brighten the country's name in the world in the future", he added.

Shabbir said that calligraphy becomes connected with ancient tradition when displayed with verses of the Quran and the Hadith. The exhibition, which will continue till 15th September was attended by a large gathering including the artists and general public.

Related Topics

World Punjab Young Rawalpindi September Muslim Event All Love

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

4 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

5 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

5 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

9 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

10 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

23 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan