Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Held At Punjab Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 07:44 PM

An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy works by Amna Hanif was organized under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Monday to encourage new talent

Dr Yousuf Khushk, Chairman of the academy of Literature Pakistan, inaugurated the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yusuf Khushk said that the art of Islamic calligraphy was the heritage of Muslims and Islamic calligraphy was an expression of Muslims' immense love for the Qur'an and Hadith.

He said that Pakistan had given many famous calligraphers to the world, including Sadiqin, Elahi Bakhsh Mati, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and many other Presidential Awards winners.

Dr Yusuf said that the growing trend of the young generation towards Islamic calligraphy was appreciable.

In the end, the special guest also congratulated Amna Hanif on the successful exhibition.

Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain said that the Arts Council has always brought quality work to the world while the platform of the Arts Council was open to all young artists, painters and calligraphers.

The exhibition featured more than 50 works by Amna Hanif and was attended by many people from different walks of life.

The exhibition will continue till February 25.

>