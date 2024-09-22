Islamic calligraphy exhibition inaugurated at Gaddafi Stadium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) In connection with holy month Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations, an Islamic calligraphy exhibition was inaugurated here at the Gaddafi Stadium's Punjabi Art Gallery on Sunday.

Benish Fatima Sahi, Dr. Samira Javed, Mian Afzal Javed participated in the exhibition where 30 paintings of more than 15 artists were displayed.

The exhibition was held in collaboration with Visco.Pk and Punjab Institute of Art and Culture. The show was inaugurated by Director General PILAC Benish Fatima Sahi.

Prof. Dr. Samira Javed, Founder and CEO Mian Afzal Javed of Visco-Pk participated.

Banish Fatima and Mian Afzal said that calligraphy was a great medium through which one could express his love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

DG PILAC distributed certificates among artists. Artists also expressed their views. The audience appreciated the organization of the exhibition.

Director PILAC Dr Asim Chaudhry, Dr. Khaqan, Shafqat Baloch and others also participated in the exhibition.