Open Menu

Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Inaugurated At Gaddafi Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Islamic calligraphy exhibition inaugurated at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) In connection with holy month Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations, an Islamic calligraphy exhibition was inaugurated here at the Gaddafi Stadium's Punjabi Art Gallery on Sunday.

Benish Fatima Sahi, Dr. Samira Javed, Mian Afzal Javed participated in the exhibition where 30 paintings of more than 15 artists were displayed.

The exhibition was held in collaboration with Visco.Pk and Punjab Institute of Art and Culture. The show was inaugurated by Director General PILAC Benish Fatima Sahi.

Prof. Dr. Samira Javed, Founder and CEO Mian Afzal Javed of Visco-Pk participated.

Banish Fatima and Mian Afzal said that calligraphy was a great medium through which one could express his love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

DG PILAC distributed certificates among artists. Artists also expressed their views. The audience appreciated the organization of the exhibition.

Director PILAC Dr Asim Chaudhry, Dr. Khaqan, Shafqat Baloch and others also participated in the exhibition.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

12 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan