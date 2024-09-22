Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition Inaugurated At Gaddafi Stadium
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) In connection with holy month Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations, an Islamic calligraphy exhibition was inaugurated here at the Gaddafi Stadium's Punjabi Art Gallery on Sunday.
Benish Fatima Sahi, Dr. Samira Javed, Mian Afzal Javed participated in the exhibition where 30 paintings of more than 15 artists were displayed.
The exhibition was held in collaboration with Visco.Pk and Punjab Institute of Art and Culture. The show was inaugurated by Director General PILAC Benish Fatima Sahi.
Prof. Dr. Samira Javed, Founder and CEO Mian Afzal Javed of Visco-Pk participated.
Banish Fatima and Mian Afzal said that calligraphy was a great medium through which one could express his love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
DG PILAC distributed certificates among artists. Artists also expressed their views. The audience appreciated the organization of the exhibition.
Director PILAC Dr Asim Chaudhry, Dr. Khaqan, Shafqat Baloch and others also participated in the exhibition.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM strongly condemns firing incident in Zhob2 minutes ago
-
Diplomats unhurt in blast near Mallam Jabba: FO2 minutes ago
-
1 martyred, 3 injured in blast targets police vehicle in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Man crushed to death, teenager injured12 minutes ago
-
UK Trade Commissioner Oliver Christian Begins Key Visit to Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Syed Abul Ala Maududi remembered12 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns attack on police in Swat12 minutes ago
-
6 killed in traffic accident in Tank12 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather experienced on Sunday12 minutes ago
-
100 ICT rural schools being solarized12 minutes ago
-
Constable dies of gunshot32 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned over law violations32 minutes ago