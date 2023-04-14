Islamic Calligraphy exhibition opens at PAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council organized an exhibition of Islamic calligraphy in connection with the Holy Month of Ramazan in collaboration with Vescopk.

Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition on Friday.

The artworks of Quranic verses, Names of Allah and Names of the Prophet (PBUH), were exhibited in the expo, which will continue till April 16.

While speaking on the occasion, chief guest Naheed Manzoor said that calligraphy is an Islamic art that begins with the divine revelation of the Holy Quran.

"Since Ramazan is the month of revelation of the Holy Quran, the importance of writing the Quran increases even more for Muslims." She added that artists had expressed their great love for islam through their works of art.

The Director of the Arts Council said that the calligrapher has written the Quranic verses so beautifully that the viewer wakes up in awe.

"The name of writing the words in the colours of aesthetic taste and passion with a pen on the canvas is calligraphy, and when the calligrapher borrows the same words from the Quran, Hadith and spirituality, this art is woven into the ancient traditions of calligraphy", he added.

In addition to Nastaliq, Kufi, Diwani, and Thulth, world-class works of art in the exhibition enthralled the participants.

Mian Afzal Javed, CEO of Vescopk, said that the purpose of the exhibition was to enlighten the new generation with this beautiful art of Islamic cultural heritage.

The art pieces of Mubeen Zafar, Musbah Asghar, Manza Razzaq, Adiba Razzaq, Zahra Zubair, Umaima Zahra, Maryam Shahid and Kainat Yusuf were placed in the exhibition.

Certificates of appreciation were also distributed to all the talented artists at the end of the ceremony.

A large number of people from twin cities participated in the inaugural ceremony.