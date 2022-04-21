Islamic Calligraphy exhibition starting tomorrow

An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy to mark the holy month of Ramazan will be starting from April 22 till end of Ramazan at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy to mark the holy month of Ramazan will be starting from April 22 till end of Ramazan at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa.

Lok Virsa is a specialized institute dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan's traditional culture and folk heritage, said a press release issued here.

Interested bonafide calligraphers are invited to send copy of their work (s) along with their brief profile to Lok Virsa by April 18, 2022.

Terms and conditions are ,Lok Virsa reserves the right to accept or reject any work received from the calligraphers only framed calligraphic work(s) will be entertained Being a promotional effort to project the work of calligraphers, no payment for display of work will be made by Lok Virsa.

The respective calligrapher will hand over the work selected by Lok Virsa at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum.

The work will be returned to the calligrapher after the exhibition.

