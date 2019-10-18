Islamic calligraphy fuses truth and beauty as one and the same

Irector of Interdisciplinary Research & Action Center (IDRAC) at Habib University, Dr. Noman Baig said Islamic calligraphy was intimately tied to the divine revelation fusing truth and beauty as one and the same

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Director of Interdisciplinary Research & Action Center (IDRAC) at Habib University, Dr. Noman Baig said Islamic calligraphy was intimately tied to the divine revelation fusing truth and beauty as one and the same.

In his elaborate presentation during the one-day online workshop, "The Calligraphic Self: The Practice of Writing in Islamic Tradition," held at Latif Ebrahim Jamal Nation Science Information Center, Karachi University, he said Calligraphy in general cultivates the "self" and patience among the practitioners of the art.

The event jointly organized by the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi(UoK) and Virtual education Project Pakistan (VEPP) was largely attended by students besides people from different walks of life.

Ustad Kashif Khan, a well-known artist, and practitioner of calligraphy, painting, Tehzib (illumination), also spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Noman Baig who holds a Ph.D. degree in Anthropology from the University of Texas (Austin) introduced students to the basics and practice of calligraphy and discussed the ways in which calligraphy cultivates the self.

"The role of Islamic Art, according to Seyyed Hossein Nasr was not just to provide a historical understanding of art but to mold the soul of the artist," he said.

The calligrapher could be linked to a reed pen where one needs to empty themselves just as a hollow pen in order for the divine to flow through, he said adding that the ink itself is a metaphor for the latter.

According to Dr. Baig the act of learning calligraphy owned series of reasons to love the modern form and one of them is that calligraphy helps to control stress as one simply cannot do calligraphy in a hurry or with an anxious mind, he maintained.

"Calligraphy also helps teach you one of the greatest virtues in life i.e. patience," he said.

Ustad Kashif Khan addressing the students said calligraphy was not an expensive activity and good for mental health.

"It was quite essential for young people to sit in the company of learned people, as this type of companionship could increase the level of intellect among them," said one of the seasoned calligrapher of the country.