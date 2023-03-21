Islamic calligraphy links with the Quran; Commissioner

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday organized an Islamic calligraphy exhibition of Ammara Afhseen's work here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday organized an Islamic calligraphy exhibition of Ammara Afhseen's work here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

While addressing the participants, Liaquat said that Islamic calligraphy has a very close relationship with the Quran, while the calligraphy style used Quranic verses and surahs well.

For centuries, the main focus of Muslims was the Kalam of Allah, adding it's Quran miracle that Muslims were showing to a pure art like Islamic calligraphy.

Commissioner further said that today's young people are entering the field of painting with critical thinking.

He added that following Quranic teachings gives peace of mind and heart in this world and the hereafter; without it, human life cannot reach its ascension.

Liaquat said that the Arts Council's promotion of calligraphy was commendable.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, said that two copies of the Holy Quran written by Ammara Afsheen were kept in the Majid-e-Nabvi (SAW).

He said writing, reading and listening to the Holy Qur'an is a source of pride for Muslims.

"Allah has hidden the solution to all the problems of this world and the hereafter in the Book of Allah, which can only be used by thoughtful people who read the Holy Quran." Waqar said that Ammara Afsheen has beautifully painted the verses of the Holy Quran on the canvas.

More than 50 calligraphies of Ammara Afsheen were placed in the exhibition.

The exhibition will continue till March 22.