UrduPoint.com

Islamic Calligraphy Links With The Quran; Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Islamic calligraphy links with the Quran; Commissioner

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday organized an Islamic calligraphy exhibition of Ammara Afhseen's work here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday organized an Islamic calligraphy exhibition of Ammara Afhseen's work here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

While addressing the participants, Liaquat said that Islamic calligraphy has a very close relationship with the Quran, while the calligraphy style used Quranic verses and surahs well.

For centuries, the main focus of Muslims was the Kalam of Allah, adding it's Quran miracle that Muslims were showing to a pure art like Islamic calligraphy.

Commissioner further said that today's young people are entering the field of painting with critical thinking.

He added that following Quranic teachings gives peace of mind and heart in this world and the hereafter; without it, human life cannot reach its ascension.

Liaquat said that the Arts Council's promotion of calligraphy was commendable.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, said that two copies of the Holy Quran written by Ammara Afsheen were kept in the Majid-e-Nabvi (SAW).

He said writing, reading and listening to the Holy Qur'an is a source of pride for Muslims.

"Allah has hidden the solution to all the problems of this world and the hereafter in the Book of Allah, which can only be used by thoughtful people who read the Holy Quran." Waqar said that Ammara Afsheen has beautifully painted the verses of the Holy Quran on the canvas.

More than 50 calligraphies of Ammara Afsheen were placed in the exhibition.

The exhibition will continue till March 22.

Related Topics

World Punjab Young Ascension Rawalpindi Reading March Muslim All

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Tr ..

Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Trade Mission concludes in Kyrgy ..

18 minutes ago
 Moscow on UK Plans to Send Shells With Depleted Ur ..

Moscow on UK Plans to Send Shells With Depleted Uranium to Kiev: Yugoslavia Scen ..

27 minutes ago
 Moscow Supports Chinese Yuan Use in Settlements Wi ..

Moscow Supports Chinese Yuan Use in Settlements With Asian, Latin American State ..

27 minutes ago
 Russian Products to Be Presented at Vietnam Expo f ..

Russian Products to Be Presented at Vietnam Expo for 1st Time - Russian Export C ..

28 minutes ago
 US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic S ..

US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic Sea, Flights Stayed in Estonia ..

28 minutes ago
 Russia Expects Growth of Food Exports to China - P ..

Russia Expects Growth of Food Exports to China - Putin

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.