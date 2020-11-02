UrduPoint.com
Islamic Calligraphy Workshop Held At PUCAR

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:19 PM

The Punjab Council of the Arts(PUCAR) in collaboration with Takhliqee Forum organized a one-day Islamic Calligraphy workshop here on Monday to promote Islamic art in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts(PUCAR) in collaboration with Takhliqee Forum organized a one-day Islamic Calligraphy workshop here on Monday to promote Islamic art in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal.

Presidential Award winning calligrapher Elahi Bakhsh Mattee imparted training to the students in the workshop.

He delivered a special lecture on history of Islamic calligraphy to the students along-with its past, present and future.

Mattee also gave practical training in different style of writing.

Speaking on the occasion, Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed said that Islamic Calligraphy had a significant place not in Pakistan, but also in the whole world ,adding calligraphy is fundamental in Islamic arts.

He said that the Council regularly organized workshops to introduce Islamic calligraphy to students and interest of students in it is a proof that the art of calligraphy is flourishing in Pakistan.

At the end certificates were distributed among the participants of the workshop.

