Islamic Development Bank Offers Financing Support For Pakistan To Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:36 AM

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support for Pakistan to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

President Islamic Development Bank Dr. Bandar M.H. Hajjar, had a video call with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Tuesday and he assured the bank's support for Pakistan to tackle the COVID 19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):President Islamic Development Bank Dr. Bandar M.H. Hajjar, had a video call with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Tuesday and he assured the bank's support for Pakistan to tackle the COVID 19 pandemic.

The President IDB thanked the Minister for Economic Affairs and assured the Bank's full support for the people and government of Pakistan to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19. The President informed that the Boards of IDB Group have approved the US$ 2.3 billion 'Strategic Preparedness and Response Package' for the IDB member countries to mitigate and recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the short, medium, and long-term.

This will be achieved through a holistic approach aimed to accommodate priorities beyond the immediate and emergency response.

The President assured his full support for Pakistan and informed that ITFC had been directed to immediately finalize US$ 500 million for import of Oil & LNG; and an amount of US$ 150 million was being allocated to mitigate the pandemic impact.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated President IDB Group for his special priority for Pakistan.

The minister also underlined the needs of the member countries, and applauded bank's response to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic effects.

The technical teams from both sides had already outlined the initial assessment for COVID-19 related financing. Ministry of Economic Affairs will evaluate and prioritize the proposals received. The final requirement of the country will be shared with IDB to materialize financing by the IDB.

The Minister for Economic Affairs and President IDB expressed their strong commitment to further strengthen the relations as well as IDB Portfolio in Pakistan especially for the COVID-19 related emergency activities.

