Islamic Education system, curriculum with religious ideas and lessons is real protector of ideology

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Women's wing Durdana Siddiqui has said that Islamic ideology is basically the ideology of Pakistan - cultivating Islamic ideas in students, adorning the new generation and their lives with Islamic principles is the main purpose of Pakistan's ideology.

For this purpose it is necessary to have a complete curriculum, a practical interpretation of the Islamic code of life.

The removal of religious lessons and Islamic concepts from the curriculum is not at all acceptable, said in a Press Release issued here on Friday.

She expressed these views in response to the statement instructing Punjab Textbook board to stop publishing Islamic material in textbooks.

She said that the Secular lobby and Minorities have been involved in conspiracies to deprive the curriculum of Islamic spirit and religious concepts for many years in which they have achieved many successes in the form of removing Quranic verses and lessons related to jihad. But the Ministry of education faced strong protests from the patriots for every such change - even today, in order to preserve our ideological base and adorn the new generation with Islamic ideas, we will not tolerate even a slight change in the lessons related to islam nor will we accept any distortion in the belief in the finality of Prophethood.

She said that it is unfortunate and disappointing NGOs and Minority Commissions working on foreign orders in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has taken the matter to the Supreme Court but it is hoped that the Supreme Court would never make a decision contradicting the Constitution of Pakistan and its ideology and prevent the spread of foreign and secular ideas. She further added that the Federal Ministry of Education should uphold the educational rights of the children of 98% Muslim majority population rather than 2% minority population - Article 31 of the Constitution requires the state to ensure that the people of Pakistan live according to the principles of Islam. This is not possible without adapting the curriculum to the original ideology of Islam and integrating all the textbooks with the Islamic way of life.

She appealed to the Supreme Court that there should be no provocative material against any religious teachings in the textbooks prevalent at all levels in Pakistan, but Islamic teachings are important, to nurture 98% of Muslim students and protect their Islamic identity. Orders must be issued to restore them to their original spirit and to implement a comprehensive curriculum adorned with Islamic ideology.