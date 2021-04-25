UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic Educational System Only Savior Of Ideology Of Pakistan: Durdana

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

Islamic educational system only savior of ideology of Pakistan: Durdana

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing Durdana Sideequi said that Islamic educational system in our educational institutions was actually and the only savior of the Ideology of Pakistan which was the real objective behind creation of Pakistan.

She said the attempt by the secular lobby to exclude Islamic chapters and lessons from the educational curriculum in Punjab is unacceptable at all.

In her statement issued here on Saturday, Durdana Sideequi called upon the Federal education Ministry to protect the rights of the children of 98 percent Muslim majority as enshrined in Article 31 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Women Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

12 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

12 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.