Islamic educational system only savior of ideology of Pakistan: Durdana

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing Durdana Sideequi said that Islamic educational system in our educational institutions was actually and the only savior of the Ideology of Pakistan which was the real objective behind creation of Pakistan.

She said the attempt by the secular lobby to exclude Islamic chapters and lessons from the educational curriculum in Punjab is unacceptable at all.

In her statement issued here on Saturday, Durdana Sideequi called upon the Federal education Ministry to protect the rights of the children of 98 percent Muslim majority as enshrined in Article 31 of the Constitution of Pakistan.