Islamic Ideological Council (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Asks Faithfuls To Offer Friday Prayers At Home

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Islamic Ideological Council (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz asks faithfuls to offer Friday prayers at home

Islamic Ideological Council (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Thursday appealed the Muslim citizens to offer Jumma namaz (Friday prayer) at their homes till lockdown continues to combat the coronavirus threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamic Ideological Council (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Thursday appealed the Muslim citizens to offer Jumma Namaz (Friday prayer) at their homes till lockdown continues to combat the coronavirus threat.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said today council would hold a meeting with President Arif Alvi in view of the nationwide lockdown and urged the faithful to offer (Jumma prayers) at home instead of praying in mosques in the view of coronavirus threat.

He said that on government request, the ulema have realized the need of social distancing and precautionary measures required to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ulema have assured them that people would not come out to offer prayers in mosques in order to observed lockdown.

He appreciated the role of ulema the way they coordinated with government in hours of need.

He hoped that the masses would practice social distancing and would offer their prayers at homes.

He urged the people to follow the maximum limit of worshipers in mosque as announced by the government.

Qibla Ayaz urged that the common people, civil society and the government should work jointly for containing the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

He also urged the common people to avoid panicking and adopt all precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

