Islamic Ideology Revival Will Shore Up National Fraternization: Kashmiri Scholar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Apr, 2025) "Revival of Islamic ideology will sharply shore up the much needed national fraternization in the country, since Islamic ideology stands our international and national hallmark of identity, a vital force for national cohesion and coordinated progress", said veteran Kashmiri research scholar and intellectual Hameed Shaheen Alvi.

Alvi stressed while talking to APP here Tuesday elaborating every human society had its existential rationality that reinforces the social fabric cohesiveness.

"We have Islamic values, Islamic identity ideology as the basis of our national life, in such an ideological social order every citizen is a conscious contributor for national growth and prosperity", he added.

To a question the ex-Media Adviser to AJK Government and a veteran journalist, suggested that revival of Islamic ideology should start from educational and training institutions across the country, this revival must be made part of academic and training syllabus and discipline, for this purpose a National Islamic Ideology Indoctrination Commission (NIIIC) needs to be set up immediately, nation cannot brook any delay as the task is lifeline of entire nation from Gwadar to Khuzdar to Karachi to Khyber to Kashmir, he pointed out.

Asked what role he can play if assigned any task in NIIIC, he said that obviously we will be offering our ideas but the structural scope of the Commission shall have to be framed by the government sector.

