Islamic International University Islamabad organizes day long seminar on German cultural and history

(@imziishan)

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Thursday highlighted the cultural and historical landscape of Germany in a day-long seminar here at the Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Thursday highlighted the cultural and historical landscape of Germany in a day-long seminar here at the Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI).

The seminar held at the IIUI in collaboration with the German Embassy, was aimed at promoting mutual cooperation and sharing expertise and experience, particularly in the field of cultural and history and find out the co-existence between Pakistan and Germany.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said, "It is really an honour for me to address the wonderful and talented students of the Islamic International University and share historical insights of the German culture and its economic development.

"First Secretary and Head of Press and Cultural Section of German Embassy, Christine Rosenberger also stressed on promotion of the culture and economic activities of a specific country vis a vis their importance for progress and development of its people.

Later, an official of German Academic Exchange Service or DAAD (German: Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst) presented a detailed paper about study and research opportunities for students in Germany.