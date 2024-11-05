Open Menu

Islamic Relief Arranges Event To Tackle Violence Against Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Islamic Relief arranges event to tackle violence against women

Islamic Relief with support of Bolo helpline of Social Welfare Department on Tuesday arranged a meeting of stakeholder to tackle gender-based violence in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Islamic Relief with support of Bolo helpline of Social Welfare Department on Tuesday arranged a meeting of stakeholder to tackle gender-based violence in the province.

The event was attended by dignitaries from United Nations, FIA Cybercrime Wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, academia, ombudsperson representatives and lawyers.

Participants praised the efforts of Islamic Relief in bringing expertise and stakeholders on the issue and expressed hope that forum would help fostering a collaborative approach among various departments and agencies about gender based violence.

Speakers also stressed for a collective commitment in creating a safer and more equitable society for women, girls and transgender persons in KP.

