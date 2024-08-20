Islamic Relief Awards Scholarships Worth Rs. 4.7 Million To UAJK Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Islamic Relief Pakistan, international NGO,has awarded scholarships totaling an amount of over 4.7 million rupees to deserving students of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), marking a significant contribution to the educational advancement of financially challenged students at the institution.
The scholarship distribution ceremony, held at UAJK’s City Campus, was a notable event attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Regional Manager of Islamic Relief Pakistan. The ceremony saw 22 students receive scholarship cheques, highlighting Islamic Relief Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to supporting education in the region.
In his address, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi commended Islamic Relief Pakistan for their generous support, which he described as crucial in helping students overcome financial obstacles and continue their education. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organization, acknowledging the positive impact such scholarships have on the lives of the students. Dr. Abbasi also lauded Islamic Relief Pakistan's broader contributions, particularly their role in relief and rehabilitation efforts following the 2005 earthquake, and emphasized the importance of their continued partnership with UAJK.
Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Regional Coordinator of Islamic Relief Pakistan, shared the organization’s dedication to empowering UAJK students.
Over the past three years, Islamic Relief Pakistan has provided scholarships worth over 9 million rupees to nearly 60 students at the university. He expressed pride in continuing this initiative, with the current scholarships aimed at fully supporting the educational programs of the 22 recipients. Dr. Ahmed also highlighted Islamic Relief’s broader mission, which includes initiatives in poverty alleviation and youth skill development, alongside their focus on education.
The scholarship recipients expressed their deep appreciation to Islamic Relief Pakistan and UAJK, recognizing the critical role these scholarships play in enabling them to pursue their academic goals without the burden of financial strain.
Sardar Mujeeb Zafar, Director of Students and Financial Aid at UAJK, also thanked Islamic Relief Pakistan, expressing hope that these scholarships would allow students to concentrate fully on their studies and achieve academic success.
The ceremony concluded with Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi presenting a commemorative shield to Dr. Riaz Ahmed in recognition of Islamic Relief Pakistan’s continued support of UAJK students. The event was attended by university officials, faculty members, and representatives from Islamic Relief, underscoring the strong partnership between the two institutions in their shared mission to support education and uplift the community.
