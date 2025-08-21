Open Menu

Islamic Relief International Delegation Calls On DC

August 21, 2025

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A delegation of Islamic Relief International Thursday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsud, here in his office and discussed mutual cooperation in carrying forward the development projects in a coordinated manner in the future.

The delegation was led by Project Manager Sarmad Rashid, accompanied by Monitoring Officer Fahad Gilani, Community Mobilizer Ehsanullah Mehsud, and other representatives, social activist Isar Ali Bangash was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing development projects and welfare activities of the organization.

They also apprised the Deputy Commissioner of the objectives of these projects, the achievements made, and the challenges being faced.

DC Rahimullah Mehsud appreciated the services of Islamic Relief International and assured the delegation of all possible cooperation.

He said the district administration was committed to promoting public service in collaboration with welfare organizations.

