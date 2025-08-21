Open Menu

Islamic Relief International's Delegation Calls On DC, Kohat

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A delegation of Islamic Relief International on Thursday met Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud in his office.

Social Activist, Isar Ali Bangash was also present in the meeting.

The delegation was led by Project Manager, Sarmad Rashid, while Monitoring

Officer Fahad Gilani, Community Mobilizer Ehsanullah Mehsud and other

representatives were also present.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the ongoing development projects and welfare

activities of Islamic Relief International.

The delegation informed the Deputy Commissioner about the objectives of the projects, the

achieved goals and the challenges faced.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the services of Islamic Relief

International and assured all possible cooperation.

He said that the district administration was committed to furthering the mission of public service in collaboration with welfare organizations.

Finally, both sides agreed to further strengthen mutual relations and advance

development projects in a coordinated manner in the future.

APP/azq/378

