Islamic Relief International's Delegation Calls On DC, Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A delegation of Islamic Relief International on Thursday met Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud in his office.
Social Activist, Isar Ali Bangash was also present in the meeting.
The delegation was led by Project Manager, Sarmad Rashid, while Monitoring
Officer Fahad Gilani, Community Mobilizer Ehsanullah Mehsud and other
representatives were also present.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the ongoing development projects and welfare
activities of Islamic Relief International.
The delegation informed the Deputy Commissioner about the objectives of the projects, the
achieved goals and the challenges faced.
The deputy commissioner appreciated the services of Islamic Relief
International and assured all possible cooperation.
He said that the district administration was committed to furthering the mission of public service in collaboration with welfare organizations.
Finally, both sides agreed to further strengthen mutual relations and advance
development projects in a coordinated manner in the future.
