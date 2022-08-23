Islamic Relief on ground to help flood victims in Balochistan

The on-going rainfall spell has further added to the misery of the communities in Balochistan. Owing to the urgent need, Islamic Relief Pakistan is carrying out an emergency response for the flood affected in the outskirts of Quetta's Panjpai and Noshki with an aim to upscale it in the coming weeks

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The on-going rainfall spell has further added to the misery of the communities in Balochistan. Owing to the urgent need, Islamic Relief Pakistan is carrying out an emergency response for the flood affected in the outskirts of Quetta's Panjpai and Noshki with an aim to upscale it in the coming weeks.

Chief Executive Officer of Islamic Relief Canada, Mr. Usama Khan who is in Quetta along with the Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan to observe the relief operation emphasized on the need to make desperate measures for the affectees, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

He said that, "people in Balochistan haven't seen such rains in decades which have destroyed the houses, crops and livelihoods.""Islamic Relief is on ground since the start of the emergency and aim to stay until the rehabilitation process completes. While distributing the cash grants among people in slums of Quetta he said that "Islamic Relief aims to help 7000 families in this phase of our response."Country Director, Islamic Relief Pakistan, Mr. Asif Sherazi appreciated the support of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and provincial government in quick issuance of NOC's to initiate the flood emergency activities.