UrduPoint.com

Islamic Relief On Ground To Help Flood Victims In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Islamic Relief on ground to help flood victims in Balochistan

The on-going rainfall spell has further added to the misery of the communities in Balochistan. Owing to the urgent need, Islamic Relief Pakistan is carrying out an emergency response for the flood affected in the outskirts of Quetta's Panjpai and Noshki with an aim to upscale it in the coming weeks

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The on-going rainfall spell has further added to the misery of the communities in Balochistan. Owing to the urgent need, Islamic Relief Pakistan is carrying out an emergency response for the flood affected in the outskirts of Quetta's Panjpai and Noshki with an aim to upscale it in the coming weeks.

Chief Executive Officer of Islamic Relief Canada, Mr. Usama Khan who is in Quetta along with the Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan to observe the relief operation emphasized on the need to make desperate measures for the affectees, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

He said that, "people in Balochistan haven't seen such rains in decades which have destroyed the houses, crops and livelihoods.""Islamic Relief is on ground since the start of the emergency and aim to stay until the rehabilitation process completes. While distributing the cash grants among people in slums of Quetta he said that "Islamic Relief aims to help 7000 families in this phase of our response."Country Director, Islamic Relief Pakistan, Mr. Asif Sherazi appreciated the support of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and provincial government in quick issuance of NOC's to initiate the flood emergency activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Flood Canada Noc Government Rains

Recent Stories

US Air Force Servicewoman Arrested in Italy for Dr ..

US Air Force Servicewoman Arrested in Italy for Drunk Driving Killing of Teen - ..

1 minute ago
 Record 1,295 Migrants Cross English Channel in Sma ..

Record 1,295 Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats in 1 Day - Defense Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Wasay reiterates commitment to provide housing fac ..

Wasay reiterates commitment to provide housing facility to govt employees

3 minutes ago
 BZU Vice Chancellor pays visits to Pathology Deptt ..

BZU Vice Chancellor pays visits to Pathology Deptt

3 minutes ago
 Top Polish Fertilizer Producer Partially Suspends ..

Top Polish Fertilizer Producer Partially Suspends Production Due to High Gas Pri ..

3 minutes ago
 KATI announces Rs.5 mil for relief activities in B ..

KATI announces Rs.5 mil for relief activities in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.