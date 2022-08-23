(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamic Relief Canada Usama Afzal Khan on Tuesday said that the recent monsoon rains had severely affected Balochistan despite agriculture has affected a lot and people need to help at this time in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamic Relief Canada Usama Afzal Khan on Tuesday said that the recent monsoon rains had severely affected Balochistan despite agriculture has affected a lot and people need to help at this time in the area.

He expressed these views while distributing food items among the flood victims, and cheques of Rs. 20,000 per head to the affected families at Kachibaig area in Quetta.

Country Head of Islamic Relief Pakistan Asif Shirazi, Head of Islamic Relief Balochistan Eisa Tahir Sanjrani and media consultant Mansoor Ali were also present with him on this occasion.

The CEO said that at present relief items had been distributed to 1,595 families in respective areas of Balochistan, including Qilla Saifullah, Pashin, Quetta, Nushki and Kalat.

Food items along with cheques would also be distributed to another 7,000 families, he said.

The rehabilitation work, he said, would be started for the affected families after completion of aid, adding at the time the affected families were in dire need of shelters.

"We should not ignore these affected areas. If timely measures are not taken, these families will continue to suffer further difficulties", he said.

He said that in the hour of difficulty, the flood victims of Balochistan would not be left alone.

Islamic Relief Pakistan would continue to help them, as it had done in 2010, he said.

Usama said that the Islamic Relief and the Government of Pakistan would continue the step-by-step assistance under the plan to provide food and other essential supplies to the flood affectees in Pishin, Nushki and Kalat.

"We are in contact with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to get information about the most affected areas, so that we can start our emergency relief in the areas", he said.

He said that they were thankful to the government of Pakistan for facilitating the issuance of NOCs to non-governmental organizations to give them an opportunity to help the victims of the natural disaster.

Philanthropists and donor agencies should also cooperate with Islamic Relief Pakistan in this regard so that their aid would reach the deserving people in time, he said.

"This is the time to stand with the poor and indigent families so that the basic necessities of life reach the flood victims in time. These victims are in need of our assistance now", he added.

The CEO, the country head and Eisa Tahir also visited the flood affected houses and areas.