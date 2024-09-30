Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik Arrives In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:22 PM
Chairman PM's Youth Program Rana Mashhood and officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs received him at the airport
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) Renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrived in Islamabad on Monday (today).
Chairman PM's Youth Program Rana Mashhood and officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs received him at the airport.
Zakir Naik will address gatherings in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. He will also address and lead the Friday prayers.
During his stay in Pakistan, he will also meet with high government officials.
According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dr.
Zakir Naik will address public gatherings in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. He will also deliver sermons and lead Friday prayers.
During his stay in Pakistan, he will meet with senior government officials, and Dr. Zakir Naik will also participate in public events.
Rana Mashhood stated that he pays tribute to Dr. Zakir Naik's scholarly contributions, noting that his Islamic insights promote confidence and faith.
Dr. Zakir Naik was escorted to Islamabad under tight security.
Recent Stories
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DFP urges international intervention to prevent bloodshed in IIOJK13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 179,300 cusecs water53 minutes ago
-
Renowned scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
NDMA dispatches 10th consignment of humanitarian assistance for people of Gaza11 hours ago
-
SU Vice-Chancellor expresses deep sorrow on demise of Engineer Syed Adeel Shah12 hours ago
-
Kashmiri leader condemns Israeli terrorism after Hezbollah Chief's assassination13 hours ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 10th relief consignment for Palestine13 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz expresses condolences over Nepal flood tragedy13 hours ago
-
No comparison between occupied Jammu and Kashmir and AJ&K: AJK PM14 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Fazlur Rehman on his successful election as Ameer of JUI14 hours ago
-
Green tourism bike rally kicks off tomorrow14 hours ago
-
Shujaabad mourns as seven martyred labourers laid to rest14 hours ago