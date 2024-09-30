Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chairman PM's Youth Program Rana Mashhood and officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs received him at the airport

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) Renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrived in Islamabad on Monday (today).

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dr.

Zakir Naik will address public gatherings in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. He will also deliver sermons and lead Friday prayers.

During his stay in Pakistan, he will meet with senior government officials, and Dr. Zakir Naik will also participate in public events.

Rana Mashhood stated that he pays tribute to Dr. Zakir Naik's scholarly contributions, noting that his Islamic insights promote confidence and faith.

Dr. Zakir Naik was escorted to Islamabad under tight security.