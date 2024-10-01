Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Strict security measures will be implemented for Dr. Naik during Karachi visit

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) Prominent Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi on Wednesday morning (tomorrow) for a ten-day visit.

According to police officials, strict security measures would be implemented for Dr. Naik in Karachi, with his security assigned to the Special Security Unit (SSU).

On October 2, the Governor, Chief Minister, and Mayor of Karachi will welcome Dr. Naik at the airport, and he has scheduled meetings with Mufti Taqi Usmani and Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman.

Besides it, Mufti Abdul Rahim, the head of Jamia-tul-Rashid, and other personalities will also meet Dr. Naik, along with scheduled meetings with senior bureaucrats from Sindh.

On October 4, Dr. Naik will visit an important government institution, and on October 5, he will address an event at the Quaid’s mausoleum. Dr. Naik has private meetings planned from October 7 to 10, and on the morning of October 11, he will depart from Karachi to Lahore.