Islamic sections to be setup in all libraries across province: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Kamran Bangash on Sunday said that separate Islamic section has been set up in the central Shuhada Amy Public school Library Peshawar keeping in view importance of Islamic literature for youth.

He said that Islamic section in the central library was set up on the special instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with a view to educate future generations about Islamic teachings.

Kamran Bangash said that Cheif Minister would soon inaugurate the library.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would take all steps to materialize the Prime Minister Imran Khan vision for welfare state on the pattern Riyasat-e-Madina.

He said that Cheif Minister has issued directives for setting up Islamic section in all libraries across the province.

He said that such rare and unique collection of books would be kept in the Islamic section which were not available to people, adding all available resources will be utilized to promote book reading among youth.