Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Mosque Explosion in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, the Agence France-Presse reported.

On Friday, two terrorists opened fire at police officers near the mosque in Peshawar, after which one of them entered the building and staged the explosion.

The attack left 57 people killed and more than 200 injured.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack and ordered to provide the injured people with medical assistance.