Islamic Sufism Promotes Spiritual, Moral, Humane Aspect: Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 09:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman International Institute of Sufism, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi has stressed upon the Muslim unity and said that people should play their role in country's progress, prosperity and stability by spreading the true message of great Sufi saints.

Addressing Hazrat Bari Imam Sufi Conference Monday at Rawalpindi Arts Council, he said that Islamic Sufism promotes humans' spiritual, moral and humane aspects.

Dr Mehdi said islam is the religion of peace and includes peace, love, moderation and humanity.

"We can protect the country's solidarity by following the teachings of the saints like Hazrat Bari Imam", he added.

Shrines of saints had rendered valuable services for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and there is a need to seek guidance from the teachings of Hazrat Bari Imam.

President "Daira", Ehsan Kibriya, Kokab Iqbal advocate, Allama Sajjad Hussain Naqvi and others also spoke at the conference, attended by people from different walks of life.

