Islamic teachings about rights of women very candid : Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shahla Raza

Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shahla Raza, in her message on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that the rights of women in Islam are very clear; the relationship of wife, mother and sister has a prominent place in Islam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shahla Raza, in her message on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that the rights of women in islam are very clear; the relationship of wife, mother and sister has a prominent place in Islam.

She said that women are playing a key role in the development of Pakistan as the role of women in judiciary, legislature and administration is commendable.

She added that Pakistani women are taking part in every field, including higher education, research and politics, but after getting higher education, women often get married due which the implications of higher education are not reaching the masses.

She said that the present government was encouraging women to work together in national development.

In this regard, highly educated women will have to use their skills in practical life, she added.

The Minister said that Government of Sindh has launched a number of programs under the Department of Women Development to encourage skilled women, thereby making it easier for these skilled women to access the markets.

In addition, the Department is working day and night to provide protection to women suffering from domestic violence, workplace harassment, and other issues affecting women.

Empowering women is an important need of the hour so that they can become economically stable and play a vital role in national development, she said.