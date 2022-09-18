UrduPoint.com

Islamic Teachings Imperative To Get Rid Of Deteriorating Situation: Dr Jalal Arif

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif Principal Officer, Public Relations & Publications Sunday said adoption of Islamic teams was imperative to get rid of deteriorating situation in the society.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of new Quranic teaching programmes at University FM Radio, he said that the society was facing deterioration in term of increasing crime rate, suicide etc for which promotion of teachings of Quran and Sunnah was need of the hour for nurturing a peaceful and caring atmosphere for the nation.

He said that Quran and Sunnah provided guidance in every sphere of life and it was the key to succeed in this world and hereafter.

"Everyone should read the Holy Quran with translations to get guidance from Quranic wisdom and way of life", he added.

He said that the university administration on special direction of UAF VC Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan had made Quranic teaching compulsory in undergraduate degree programmes as an effective tool for character building.

He said that the compulsory Tutorial Group Meeting course was revamped for character building of all graduation students with a special focus on Quran and Sunnah.

In this connection, University Senior Tutor Office also arranged debate, Naat, Seerat contests on a regular basis, he added.

