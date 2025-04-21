Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ramna Police Station register a case and initiate an investigation into murder of female student

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) A female student of the Islamic University was shot dead inside a private hostel in the Federal capital, Islamabad.

The reports said that the police at Ramna Police Station registered a case and initiated an investigation. The incident took place on Saturday, April 19.

The complainant stated that an unidentified young man entered the hostel. When his sister stepped out of her room, the suspect forcibly pushed her back inside.

The complainant further said that the assailant ordered everyone to remain silent and then shot his sister. He added that the 22-year-old student was shot and killed in the presence of her three roommates. The victim died on the spot due to gunshot wounds.