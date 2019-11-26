UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Islamic Welfare State Can Be Set Up By Following Holy Prophet Teachings': Malik Aamir Dogar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:05 PM

Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar has said the dream of an Islamic welfare state can only be set up by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He was speaking at a Mehfal-e-Milad, organised here on Tuesday.

He said the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a model for all Muslims, adding that propagation of message of peace and love was need of hour.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas said that Allah created the whole universe for the sake of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Therefore, we should follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH), he added.

Professor Dr Imran Saifi, APCA President Shahid Mehmood and others also addressed the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

