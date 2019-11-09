UrduPoint.com
Islamic Welfare State Could Be Established Following Principles Of Riasat-e-Madina: KP Chief Minister

Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Islamic welfare state could be established following principles of Riasat-e-Madina: KP Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday said that observance of Eid Miladun Nabi (peace be upon him) is to mark profound love with our prophet (PBUH) as firm believe in Khatam-e-Nabowat is essential to make man a true Muslim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday said that observance of Eid Miladun Nabi (peace be upon him) is to mark profound love with our prophet (PBUH) as firm believe in Khatam-e-Nabowat is essential to make man a true Muslim.

In a felicitation message issued here, KP CM congratulated Muslims of Pakistan and entire Ummah on the occasion of Eid Milaadun Nabi (PBHU). He said that love with Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) required promotion of religious tolerance and sectarian harmony.

He said preaching of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is practical example for entire humanity as he (PBUH) always taught lessons of humanitarian, supremacy of justice and elimination of cruelty.

He said introducing equality between rich and poor is a miracle that can be attributed to the preaching of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Mahmood Khan said that it is our responsibility to raise voice against oppression and make motherland a real Islamic welfare state in the light of prophet's (PBUH) life. He said that provincial government has laid the foundation stone of transparent system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the agenda of Change.

He said cooperation is needed from people belonging to all walks of life aiming maintaining transparency in the system adding dream of modern Islamic welfare state cannot be materialized until and unless each and every Muslim follow the principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

