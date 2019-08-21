Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice against Indian HR abuses in IoK: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minster for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the government was making efforts to mobilize Islamic countries from the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to raise voice against Indian human rights violations and planned ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, she said atrocities of Indian forces on innocent Kasmiries had reached the maximum level while media and human right organizations had no access to the occupied valley.

Moreover, Internet, mobile phone and landline services had been blocked in the Indian occupied Kashmiris (IoK) by the occupation authorities, she added.

The special assistant pointed out that human rights organizations were given access to the conflict zones elsewhere in the world.

She herself had led medical teams to Iraq during war, she added.

She said as the Kashmiris were victim of Indian state terrorism, it was incumbent upon the world bodies like the United Nations to pressurize India to stop its reign of terror in the IoK and also give access to the media and human rights organizations to ascertain the ground situation.

Pakistan could play the role of a facilitator in that regard, she added.

To a question, Dr Firdous said the government had not banned any organization in the country on international pressure, rather such outfits were being outlawed under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Pakistan had been facing both domestic and international security challenges and the government was taking steps to counter them accordingly, she added.

The country was fully secure and in safe hands, she said.