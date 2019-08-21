UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic World Being Mobilized To Raise Voice Against Indian HR Abuses In IoK: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:23 AM

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice against Indian HR abuses in IoK: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the government was making efforts to mobilize Islamic countries from the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to raise voice against Indian human rights violations and planned ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minster for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the government was making efforts to mobilize Islamic countries from the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to raise voice against Indian human rights violations and planned ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, she said atrocities of Indian forces on innocent Kasmiries had reached the maximum level while media and human right organizations had no access to the occupied valley.

Moreover, Internet, mobile phone and landline services had been blocked in the Indian occupied Kashmiris (IoK) by the occupation authorities, she added.

The special assistant pointed out that human rights organizations were given access to the conflict zones elsewhere in the world.

She herself had led medical teams to Iraq during war, she added.

She said as the Kashmiris were victim of Indian state terrorism, it was incumbent upon the world bodies like the United Nations to pressurize India to stop its reign of terror in the IoK and also give access to the media and human rights organizations to ascertain the ground situation.

Pakistan could play the role of a facilitator in that regard, she added.

To a question, Dr Firdous said the government had not banned any organization in the country on international pressure, rather such outfits were being outlawed under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Pakistan had been facing both domestic and international security challenges and the government was taking steps to counter them accordingly, she added.

The country was fully secure and in safe hands, she said.

Related Topics

India Internet World United Nations Mobile Firdous Ashiq Awan Iraq Media From Government

Recent Stories

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

10 minutes ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

37 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

43 minutes ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

56 minutes ago

President urges businessmen to support govt's driv ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.