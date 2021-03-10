Islamophobia getting mainstreamed in Europe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers at a webinar warned that Islamophobia was rapidly getting mainstreamed in Europe and it was time that leaders of Muslim countries urgently and proactively engage with the European leadership to address the issue.

They were speaking at a webinar hosted by Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI), an Islamabad based think tank, to discuss the growing number Islamophobic incidents in Europe, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The speakers worried that the tacit support extended to Islamophobic organizations and individuals by the European governments was helping them advance their agenda and project islam and Muslims as a threat to the European societies.

Massoud Shadjareh, chairman of a United Kingdom based Islamic Human Rights Commission, said Islamophobia was becoming a "culture" in Europe and such attitudes towards the Muslims were being reinforced by governmental policies, actions of political figures, and the security machinery targeting the followers of Islam.

"Attacks such as pulling the veils off Muslim women, spitting on people and calling Muslims 'terrorists' are becoming commonplace. Recently Islamophobic elements are prevailing in the media," he maintained.

Speaking about the history of Islamohobia in Europe, the human rights campaigner said, though the phenomenon was very old, events of 9/11 "legalized such sentiments". The counter-terrorism policies adopted by the European governments singled out Muslims and Islam as a threat and acted against them. This provided enabling conditions for Islamophobic sentiments to flourish.

IPI Researcher Mobeen Jafar Mir, who presented his paper on Islamophobia on this occasion, while agreeing with Shadjareh's assessment said use of provocative phrases by European leaders further helped in spread of the anti-Islam and anti-Muslim sentiments.

"Islamophobia gets intense when popular leaders also use controversial terms. Like German Chancellor Angela Merkel's using the term 'Islamic Extremism' and French President Emmanuel Macron's usage of words like 'Islamic Separatism'," he maintained.

Similarly, Islamophobia was also whipped up through works of conservative think tanks, like, Policy Exchange and the Centre for Social Cohesion, now merged with the Henry Jackson Society, which normalize the anti-Muslim discourse, Mobeen added.

Islamophobic Groups like Stop Islamization of Denmark and English Defense League, Mobeen claimed, enjoyed the backing of their respective governments. Their anti-Islamic rhetoric was later translated into national foreign policy discourse, he further said.

IPI Executive Director Prof Sajjad Bokhari, speaking on this occasion, said there was "a clear and present danger" anti-Muslim sentiments in Europe could inflame further because of poor governance and economic losses suffered by those societies due to mishandling of Covid-19 pandemic. The problem, he said, has "far-reaching political and humanitarian impact.""Leaders, representatives, academics and religious scholars from the Muslim world to come forward and play a constructive role in stemming the rise tide of Islamophobia," he added.