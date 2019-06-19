Islamophobia is the worst form of racism and religious hate: United Nations Maleeha Lodhi

(@FahadShabbir)

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Permanent representative of Pakistan in the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has said that Islamophobia is the worst form of racism and religious hate.In her address in the United Nations on Wednesday, Maleeha Lodhi said that Islamophobia is the worst form of racism and religious hate and there is need to take immediate steps in order to cope with this matter.

She said digital technology is being used wrongly in the world.Spread of hate speech on the social media should be discouraged.She said that social media should not be allowed to use as a platform of encouraging torture.She said in many countries, hate-speeches are delivered for political and electoral benefits.