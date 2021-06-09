Islamophobic attack caused anguish among Muslims globally: Qureshi tells Canadian FM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a telephonic conversation Wednesday, told Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau that Islamophobic attack was a matter of serious concern causing anguish among the Muslims worldwide.

The foreign minister was referring to the killing of four members of Pakistan-origin family in a vehicle attack took place on Sunday in the city of London, Ontario province.

During the conversation, matters pertaining to the recent tragic incident of Islamophobia in London, Ontario, and bilateral ties were discussed.

The foreign minister appreciated the fact that the Canadian government, civil society, media and general public had extended support to the family of the victims in this hour of grief.

He particularly lauded strong condemnatory statement issued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who termed this attack as Islamophobic.

He expressed hope that the perpetrator of the crime would be brought to justice.

The foreign minister briefed the Canadian counterpart on the efforts undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to raise awareness and to curtail the growing Islamophobic tendencies.

He underscored that the international community must show a common resolve against the rising trend of Islamophobia and promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work together on countering Islamophobia through coordinated efforts at various international fora and agreed to instruct their Permanent Representatives in New York to work together in this regard.

Both Foreign Ministers further agreed to remain in close contact.