Islampura police arrest female gangster

The incidents of robberies and theft have increased despite tall claims of police.

LAHORE: Islampura police arrested a female gangster involved in crimes such as robbery and dacoit at gunpoint in different parts of the provincial capital, the reports said.

According to police, the woman taken into custody, identified as Komal led a gang which was found to have been involved in several crimes. Komil and her accomplices Rehan and Zahid were arrested by Dolphin police from Islampura area after receiving information on their whereabouts through an informant. The suspects were then handed over to Islampura police who started investigations. The police recovered weapons, motorcycle, masks and mobile phones from the suspects’ possession.

Also, Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff of Civil Lines Police arrested a suspect involved in several cases of grand theft auto. The police recovered thousands of rupees of cash from his custody beside weapons and eight motorcycles. He was traced through a modern gadget used for detection of criminals. Police said that they arrested a two-member gang in the Old Anarkali area after an informant tipped them off about the suspects. The suspects including Abdul Ghaffar and Mohsin Tariq were arrested after police raided a locality in Anarkali. Cash, mobile phones, unregistered weapons and rickshaws were recovered from their possession, police claimed.



The incidents of crimes have increased in the city despite tall claims of police. Theft and burglaries are an increasing cause of concern for citizens. Ahmad Ali, a shopkeeper from Anarkali Bazar said that known criminals and offenders roam the streets while there seems to be no check on their activities. Ali said “If I were to leave my shop for a few minutes only, all my goods would be stolen. That is how it is here now and there is nothing anyone can do to change it.”

Nawaz Alam, another citizen, said that he lodged an FIR after his bike was stolen from Outfall road that falls under the jurisdiction of the Lower Mall Police, but no action thus far had been taken by police. “My bike was parked on the roadside but when I came back after a few minutes time it was not there," said Alam adding that “ It is surprising for me that thieves are very active now a days.”

About police' performance, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff SP Atif Hayat said that the arrest was evidence of the police’ efforts of “ensuring the safety of peoples’ lives and properties.” The police was always there for citizens' help, he concluded.