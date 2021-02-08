Islamuddin condoles death of Agha Feroz

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Islamuddin Shaikh on Monday expressed his sorrow over the demise of personal photographer of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari.

In a condolence message, he said the services of Agha Feroze would always be remembered. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.