Islamuddin & his Sons condole with Shaukat Tareen

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Islamuddin Sheikh and his sons MNA Noman islam Sheikh and ex Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen.

In a statement issued here, they extended condolences to Shaukat Tareen and his family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Senator Islamuddin Sheik and his sons also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family.