Islamuddin, Noman condole with MNA Junejo

Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:23 PM

Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and Member National Assembly (MNA) Noman Islam Shaikh on Monday offered their condolences on the sad demise of sister of MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and Member National Assembly (MNA) Noman islam Shaikh on Monday offered their condolences on the sad demise of sister of MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo.

According to a statement issued here, they offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

