Islamuddin, Noman condole with MNA Junejo

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and Member National Assembly (MNA) Noman islam Shaikh on Monday offered their condolences on the sad demise of sister of MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo.

According to a statement issued here, they offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.