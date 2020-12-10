Islamuddin & Noman express grief over death of Sheerazi

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and MNA Noman Islam Shaikh on Thursday expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Social Welfare Syed Aijaz Shah Sheerazi

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and MNA Noman islam Shaikh on Thursday expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Social Welfare Syed Aijaz Shah Sheerazi.

They offered his condolences to the family members of late Syed Aijaz Shah Sheerazi.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.