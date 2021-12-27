Islamuddin Shaikh & his Sons paying tributes to BB

UrduPoint.com

Senator Islmuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman Islam Shaikh and Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh on Monday paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary which is being observed on Monday

Addressing to party workers at Sukkur House here, they said that Benazir was a stateswoman and a visionary political leader who achieved a unique status in Pakistani politics due to her extraordinary intelligence, tireless efforts and bold style of politics.

Paying homage to the former prime minister on her death anniversary, Islamuddin Shaikh said Pakistani political leaders remembered her as a leader who gave voice to the downtrodden and worked for the national unity, he added.

They recalled the day of her assassination as a 'sad chapter in the political history of the country'. Islam Uddin Shaikh said Benazir strongly believed in reconciliation and forbearance.

MNA Noman Islam and Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh called upon all the political forces to rise above party lines to work for the democracy and prosperity of the country.

