Islamuddin & Sons Condole Death Of Baloch

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:10 AM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and his sons MNA Noman islam Shaikh and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh have expressed grief over the demise of Provincial Minister for human settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

In a joint statement issued here, they extended condolences to the bereaved families. They prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

Your Thoughts and Comments

